Fort Police station temporarily closed

The Fort Police station was temporarily closed after a policeman had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the general public had been advised to visit the Pettah or Slave Island police stations for services required and not the Fort Police.

He said that all Police officers attached to the Fort Police station had been directed to self-quarantine.

However, the Police station was later reopened for normal operations.

A policeman attached to the Fort Police had tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette yesterday the officer had been identified as a Police Inspector attached to the Special Investigations Unit of the Fort Police.

The officer had requested to undergo a PCR test while engaged in duty to trace and conduct PCR tests on first–line contacts of a patient in Gunasinghapaura in Colombo yesterday.

A PCR test had been conducted at the location as the officer was found to be suffering from fever, Dr. Guruge said.

She said following the detection, 11 colleagues of the officer at the Fort Police had been isolated initially and were placed in quarantine for 14-days. (Colombo Gazette)