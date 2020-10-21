Descend into Colombo’s best kept secret – The Mansion

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo’s Mansion has been Colombo’s best kept secret, tucked away, serving a range of chic cocktails and the finest whiskeys.

This cocktail bar’s concept was inspired by the history of an eccentric Dutch millionaire who built a stately art deco town house in the 1930’s. Comprising a welcome hall and a stunning main lounge, the walls of the Mansion boasts paintings of Ceylonese families known for their lavish parties.

The hotel invites guests to unwind at the Mansion this Saturday the 24th of October with Dillon Manuel (formerly “Slipping Chairs”) performing LIVE every Saturday. With a range of original songs and some favourites, it’s something you cannot miss.

The Mansion will be open thereafter from Thursdays – Saturdays with some unbeatable offers. An exclusive Happy Hour for ladies from 7.00 pm -8.00 pm and a “Missed celebrations” campaign awaits you. Enjoy a hotel voucher worth 30% of the final amount paid where guests can redeem this against future restaurant and bar expenses.

The Mansion is glamorous yet intimate. Colourful, yet simple. With expertly crafted cocktails in a relaxing atmosphere, the Mansion presents graceful service in a stylish setting. With limited seating to ensure the highest health and safety guidelines and standards, call 7 450 450 for reservations and descend into Colombo’s best kept secret.