Court of Appeal rejects petition by Riyaj Bathiudeen

The Court of Appeal today rejected a petition filed by Riyaj Bathiudeen, brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, seeking an order preventing his arrest.

Riyaj Bathiudeen had filed a petition before court seeking an order to prevent his arrest over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Bathiudeen had been arrested but was later released.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera had last week concluded that the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen from CID custody cannot be justified.

The Attorney General reached the conclusion after meeting with senior officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Following the inquiries it was found that the CID had not conducted a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Riyaj Bathiudeen.

The Attorney General later gave the CID advice on the future course of action to be taken.

The Attorney General also instructed the CID to continue investigations into Riyaj Bathiudeen and submit a report in one month.

The DIG in charge of the CID Nuwan Wedasinghe was transferred earlier this month over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen from CID custody. (Colombo Gazette)