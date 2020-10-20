Two coronavirus patients detected at Lady Ridgeway Hospital

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Two coronavirus patients have been detected while receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo.

The patients have been identified as a woman and her 2-year-old child from Wellampitiya.

Director of the Hospital Dr. Wijesuriya told Colombo Gazette that the child had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday (18).

As a precaution they were moved to an isolated ward and PCR tests were conducted, following which the results received yesterday had confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

Dr. Wijesuriya said that the father of the child who is employed in Borella had contracted the virus first.

The man is reported to have contracted the virus from his colleague who had attended a wedding with an employee from the Minuwangoda apparel factory where the latest coronavirus cluster was detected.

Dr. Wijesuriya said that the mother and child detected at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children have been transferred to the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa.

He added that 04 patients and a minor staff of the hospital have so far been detected with the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)