Over 40 people quarantined in Pannala

Over forty (40) individuals have been placed in quarantine in Elabadagama in Pannala following the detection of one coronavirus patient.

The Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Pannala Dr. Sama Herath told Colombo Gazette that Ananda Ranaviru Mawatha in Elabadagama was temporarily isolated yesterday as a result.

The road was isolated after nearly 47 persons were identified as first contacts of the female patient found yesterday.

A PCR test had been conducted on the patient on Thursday (15) following which the results were received yesterday confirming her as having contracted the virus, she said.

Dr. Herath further said that the woman is suspected to have contracted the virus after attending a wedding in Divulapitiya, where first patient of the latest coronavirus cluster was detected.

Measures are being taken to reopen Ananda Ranaviru Mawatha in Elabadagama, Pannala today after placing the close contacts in self-isolation, she added. (Colombo Gazette)