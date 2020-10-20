Opposition suspects Madush was killed to protect politicians

The Opposition suspects notorious criminal Makandure Madush was killed today to protect politicians linked to the drugs trade.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath said that prior to his arrest last year Madush had revealed he had links to several politicians.

Herath said that even the Police had claimed that following his arrest Madush had revealed links to 80 politicians.

He said that with the killing of Madush those politicians have now been protected.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said that the killing of Madush was directed by the Police.

He said that all those who had links with Madush are the happiest now.

“People like Madush must die. But where is the information revealed by Madush? That is our issue,” Nalin Bandara said.

Madush was shot dead at the Maligawatte Housing Complex while in Police custody this morning.

The Police said that Madush was killed after he was taken to the Maligawatte Housing Complex to recover a stock of hidden heroin.

According to the Police, a group had opened fire on the Police at the housing complex and Madush was killed in the crossfire.

Two policemen attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) were injured in the shooting incident.

The Police recovered 22 kilograms of heroin, two pistols and a motorcycle at the housing complex after the shooting incident.

Madush was deported from Dubai and arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in May last year.

Madush was among several Sri Lankans arrested at a hotel in Dubai in February 2019 at a party.

He was later linked to four major crimes committed in the country.

Following his arrest, Madush had led the Police to hidden weapons and heroin while investigations also led to the arrest of several of his associates. (Colombo Gazette)