Notorious criminal Makandure Madush shot dead at the Maligawatte Housing Complex while in Police custody this morning.

The Police said that Madush was killed after he was taken to the Maligawatte Housing Complex to recover a stock of hidden heroin.

According to the Police, a group had opened fire on the Police at the housing complex and Madush was killed in the crossfire.

Two policemen attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) were injured in the shooting incident.

The Police recovered 22 kilograms of heroin, two pistols and a motorcycle at the housing complex after the shooting incident.

Madush was deported from Dubai and arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in May last year.

Madush was among several Sri Lankans arrested at a hotel in Dubai in February 2019 at a party.

He was later linked to four major crimes committed in the country.

Following his arrest, Madush had led the Police to hidden weapons and heroin while investigations also led to the arrest of several of his associates. (Colombo Gazette)