Navy confirms Yoshitha Rajapaksa has resigned

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has confirmed the resignation of Yoshitha Rajapaksa from the force.

Questions were raised on Rajapaksa’s position within the Navy after he assumed duties as the Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 15th October 2020. The appointment was made public, following a recent congratulatory tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

SLN Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that the Ministry of Defence has approved the request for resignation put forward by Yoshitha Rajapaksa, discharging him from service.

Rajapaksa, who had served in the SLN from 2006 – 2020, had handed in his letter of resignation 08-months ago.

Captain de Silva said that following the request, his letter of discharge was approved by the Ministry of Defence on the 10th of October.

The cabinet of Ministers are reported to have approved his appointment as the Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on the 12th of October.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who is the second son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has served in the Sri Lanka Navy for 14-years. (Colombo Gazette)