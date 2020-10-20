Mahinda invites Korean PM to visit Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today extended an invitation to his South Korean counterpart Chung Sye-kyun to visit Sri Lanka.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation this morning, during which they discussed a number of areas of mutual bilateral interest while expressing the desire to further enhance relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s Office said while congratulating Prime Minister Rajapaksa on the victory at the recently-concluded General Election, Prime Minister Chung said he looks forward to continue working with Sri Lanka to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed further technical assistance for the Ocean University, for which the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has already provided assistance.

“I hope we can continue to collaborate on this project to expand it,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa had said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said other areas discussed included investment and tourism.

“When the situation [with the pandemic] improves and air travel is back to normal, I would like to request your support in encouraging your investors to consider investing in Sri Lanka. We also want to increase tourism from Korea.” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa further extended an invitation to Prime Minister Chung to visit Sri Lanka after the COVID-19 situation is under control, to which the Korean Prime Minister, noting that he has never visited Sri Lanka before, had expressed interest in a visit. (Colombo Gazette)