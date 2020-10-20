Fort policeman tests positive for coronavirus

A policeman attached to the Fort Police has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette the officer has been identified as a Police Inspector attached to the Special Task Force Division of the Fort Police.

The officer had requested to undergo a PCR test while engaged in duty to trace and conduct PCR tests on first –line contact of a patient in Gunasinghapaura in Colombo yesterday.

A PCR test had been conducted at the location as the officer was found to be suffering from fever, Dr. Guruge said.

She said following the detection, 11 colleagues of the officer at the Fort Police have been isolated and will be placed in quarantine for 14-days. (Colombo Gazette)