Curfew declared in Kuliyapitiya, Narammala, Dummalasuriya, Pannala and Giriulla

A curfew has been declared in the Kuliyapitiya, Narammala, Dummalasuriya, Pannala and Giriulla Police divisions.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the curfew has been declared on the advise of health authorities.

He said that the curfew has been declared after coronavirus patients were detected in the area.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the curfew has been declared with immediate effect until further notice.

The public in these areas have been advised to remain indoors while anyone who has gone outside will be allowed to return home.

He also said that vehicles will be allowed to travel through these areas but cannot pick anyone or drop any outsider. (Colombo Gazette)