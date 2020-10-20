Close contacts of Hirdaramani Group employee tests negative

Close contacts of an employee of the Hirdaramani Group, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, have tested negative for the virus.

The Hirdaramani Group said that the employees is currently being treated under the supervision of the health authorities and is in stable condition.

Following the identification and testing of the associate by the Kahathuduwa Medical Officer of Health, over 250 close contacts of the said associate were tested on the 18th of October 2020.

“We can confirm that all the tests results were negative for COVID-19. The entire process of identification of the initial patient, who attended a wedding in the Divulapitiya area, contact tracing, and PCR testing, were conducted under the close supervision and monitoring of the Kahathuduwa Medical Officer of Health and his staff,” the Hirdaramani Group said in a statement.

The Hirdaramani Group said that they are working in close collaboration with the Government and Public Health Authorities, to ensure that stringent measures are enforced at all of our facilities to contain and prevent any further transmission of the virus.

The Hirdaramani Group reiterated that the company continues to maintain firm adherence to all guidelines, protocols, and directives issued by the relevant Government and Public Health Authorities.

“Our priority lies in the health, safety, and dignity of all of our employees, and we humbly request that due respect is given to the privacy of the diagnosed. We express our sincere gratitude to the Kahathuduwa Medical Officer of Health, his staff and the authorities involved, for their ceaseless support in containing the pandemic and ensuring the safety of all Sri Lankans, the Hirdaramani Group said. (Colombo Gazette)