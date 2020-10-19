Xiaomi introduces Mi Smart Band 5; adds two new products to its audio category in Sri Lanka

Company forays into a new category with the launch of Mi Smart Band 5 Introduces Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earphones to its product portfolio

Xiaomi, global technology leader has forayed into the wearables category for the first time with the introduction of the Mi Smart Band 5 in Sri Lanka. The company also added two new products to their audio category – The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earphones.

Mi Smart Band 5 – Elevated fitness tracking for all

Consumers’ favorite fitness companion is now bigger and better than ever. Mi Smart Band 5 boasts a large 1.1” color AMOLED display with 20% more screen than its predecessor. Users can express their unique style by choosing from over 65 dynamic displays and six sleek band colors. With a vibrant display and sporty design, Mi Smart Band 5 makes fitness fashionable.

Whatever your workout style, Mi Smart Band 5 has you covered. With 5 ATM water-resistant certification, the device can accompany users in and out of the water – from the pool to the track or the surf to the shower. With 11 exercise modes – including indoor cycling, elliptical, yoga, rowing machine, and jump rope – Mi Smart Band 5 captures your workout progress, no matter how you move

Beyond fitness, Mi Smart Band 5’s PPG heart rate sensor is now up to 50% more accurate*, so you can always stay in touch with your cardiac health with more indicative data on your sleep status, stress levels or even monthly cycles. Additionally, this device gathers all the matrices and outputs a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) value for you to easily understand your health level.

To power a larger screen and newly added features, Mi Smart Band 5’s battery supports up to 14 days of continuous usage. And when it is time to recharge, there’s no need to remove the tracker from its band thanks to Mi Smart Band 5’s all-new charging solution. Conveniently snap it onto its charger via its magnetic back, and let the charging begin!

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones – Hassle Free Experience with Magnetic Earbuds

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have a sleek, minimalistic, matt finish design with magnetic earbuds for a hassle free experience. It is lightweight and crafted to rest perfectly on the neck. These earphones are custom tuned to deliver heavy bass tones for immersive music listening, while maintaining crisp high tones for voice calls thus providing an impressive overall sound balance. The superior sound quality and wide frequency range make it a great choice for users in the wireless earphone category.

The party never stops with the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones that offer upto 12 hours of uninterrupted music playback. For enhanced usability in multiple scenarios, it comes with IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant and ideal for fitness regimes. The Dual Pairing technology is a standout feature of the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones allowing the neckband to be connected to two devices at once with the choice of switching between them automatically to stay active on both.

Users can also experience high audio quality on calls with the dual mic noise cancellation technology that cancels external noise to deliver a clear & transparent audio experience. The earphones are enabled with Bluetooth 5.0 for higher speed and stable connectivity with support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Redmi Earphones – Hi-Res Audio, Dynamic Bass, Clear Vocals

Certified by Hi-Res Audio, Redmi Earphones aim to provide a more natural and realistic listening experience. The 10mm sound drivers bring dynamic bass, clear vocals and refined treble. Redmi Earphones also feature an in-line mic to facilitate hands-free calling. The multi-function button enables call and music control from the earphones. Redmi Earphones are crafted from high quality precision aluminium alloy and come with silicone earplugs. They are based on the 3.5mm standard and feature a 1.25m long cable.

Vidya Sagar, General Manager – Sri Lanka, Xiaomi said, “At Xiaomi, we aspire to be one of the coolest technology companies, and being the world’s largest hardware incubator helps us create new-age products that are aware, connected and bring convenience to everyday life. We are not just a smartphone company. Every new offering that we bring across categories is a testament to that. We are thrilled to introduce a brand new category with the Mi Smart Band 5 and expand our audio category with the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphone and Redmi Earphones. All of these products have been designed to offer an enriched user experience to all our Mi Fans in Sri Lanka.”

Availability