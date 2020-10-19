Webinar on Deakin Pathway at @ APIIT

The Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT), Sri Lanka in partnership/collaboration with Deakin University Australia has organised a webinar on the newly launched Deakin pathway @ APIIT on Wednesday 21 October from 10.30am onwards.

This webinar will cover APIIT and the newly launched ‘Deakin [email protected] APIIT’ and the unique advantages it offers to Sri Lankan students. It will also provide an overview of Deakin University’s faculties and the degrees they offer in partnership with APIIT. An overview of the support given to local Deakin University students by Deakin office Sri Lanka will also be provided.

The panelists at the webinar will be Dr. Elizabeth Manning (Senior Lecturer, Deakin Business School, Faculty of Business and Law, Deakin University, Australia), Dr. Arash Shaghagi (Lecturer, Assistant Professor, School of Information Technology, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University, Australia), Prof. Priyantha Kumarawadu (Head, School of Computing, APIIT, Sri Lanka), Mr. S. C. Kaluarachchi (Head, Business School, APIIT, Sri Lanka), Mr. Peter Mayadunne (Director, Deakin University, Sri Lanka Country Office). It will be moderated by Dr. Harinda Fernando (Senior Lecturer, School of Computing, APIIT, Sri Lanka).

Those interested can apply at www.events.apiit.lk or the APIIT official FB page or even call 0765 788 788