Tests conducted at Negombo shopping complex after two people contract virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The owner of a textile shop in a shopping complex under the Negombo Municipal Council has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Inspector (PHI) in charge of Negombo S.D.L. Wasantha told Colombo gazette that the man’s wife has also tested positive.

The shopping complex has been temporarily closed since the detection of the two patients on Saturday (17).

Wasantha further said that 102 PCR tests were conducted today on the owners of other stores in the shopping complex.

PCR tests are to be done tomorrow and the following day on those who had visited the textile shop of the infected owner.

The PHI officer added that the source of transmission is yet to be ascertained, while it has been reported that the couple had hosted their son’s wedding in their hometown in Katana recently. (Colombo Gazette)