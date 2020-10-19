Standard Chartered Sri Lanka launches ‘Here for you’ – a 24/7 assistance programme to support employees in times of need

Standard Chartered Bank Sri Lanka reiterated its commitment to the physical and mental wellbeing of all employees with the introduction of ‘Here for you’ – its confidential 24/7 support, resources and information programme to assist employees and their dependents at times of personal need.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, Ransi Dharmasiriwardhana, Head of Human Resources, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka said, “The wellbeing of our staff is of utmost priority and a key area of investment. At the Bank, it is not just a nice to have, but a ‘must have’ for employees to feel healthy, happy, and included. ‘Here for you’ offers employees someone to talk to and resources to consult whenever and wherever they need them, for emotional support, legal guidance, or in managing their finances. It is the latest initiative in underscoring our commitment to the welfare of our staff beyond the ambit of the job.”

Offered in association with ComPsych, the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programmes, ‘Here for you’ provides employees a local helpline number through which they can speak to a credentialed professional who can assist with a wide range of concerns. It gives them the opportunity to seek confidential emotional support for themselves and their household members, obtain legal guidance and practical assistance, and receive advice on a wide range of personal finance questions. Additionally, an array of educational content is available through the online resources at GuidanceResources® to further assist Standard Chartered employees maintain emotional and physical wellbeing.

The ‘Here for you’ programme was launched as the key highlight of the Bank’s inaugural ‘Wellness Week’, which was dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of staff especially during the current volatile environment. As another feature of the Week, Standard Chartered, in partnership with Fairfirst Insurance Limited and Nawaloka Hospitals, made available a comprehensive medical check-up for all employees, with a follow-up one-on-one consultation being provided by the hospital.

The Bank has initiated and sustained many employee wellbeing programmes over the years, including the Kidkare centre – a crèche launched in 2008 for employees’ children to support mothers who work in the Bank; 20 calendar weeks maternity leave, two calendar weeks of paternity leave and adoption leave for employees at full pay; and formal and informal flexible working options such as Working from Home, Flexible Working Time or a combination of both. Additionally, the Bank’s unique medical insurance facility provides comprehensive coverage not only for employees and their families, but also extends to their parents and parents-in-law.

The impact of this commitment by the Bank is reflected in the survey conducted among employees by Great Place to Work® in 2020, which showed a significant increase from 2019 in the criteria ‘Care for employees’, as well as 88% of employees reaffirming the Bank’s focus on their wellbeing during the annual engagement survey conducted internally.