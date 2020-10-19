Sri Lanka Food Processors Association (SLFPA) Holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

Sri Lanka Food Processors Association (SLFPA) held its 23rd Annual General Meeting on 30th September 2020 at the ‘80 Club’ Independence Square, Colombo 7, amidst a large gathering of its members.

The main presentation was done on ‘Issues facing the food industry, and the recommendations on how to improve and take it to the level of international standards’. These views were shared by Mr Dhammika Gunasekera – Past President SLFPA and Managing Director – Tropical Life Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Delano Dias – President Elect SLFPA and CEO of Millers Ltd, and Mr. Maliek De Alwis – Past President SLFPA and CEO of Ma’s Tropical Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The President – Mr. Nishan Perera also spoke and recognized the Past Presidents of the Association who have contributed immensely to bring the Association to the current level.

The committee for the years 2020/2021 consists of President – Mr. Nishan Perera of CMC Engineering Exports GmbH, Hon.Secretary – Mr. Aruna Senanayake of C W Mackie PLC , Treasurer – Mr. Nadishan Guruge of Mead Lee Trading Pvt. Ltd., Immediate Past President – Mr. Sarath Alahakoon of Country Style Foods Pvt Ltd, President Elect – Mr. Delano Dias of Millers Ltd, 1st Vice president – Mr. Damitha Perera of Forbes & Walker Commodity Brokers Pvt. Ltd. , 2nd Vice President – Mr. Thusith Wijesinghe of Trans Continental Packaging Pvt. Ltd., 3rd Vice President-Mr. Vasantha Chandrapala of Ma’s Tropical Foods Pvt. Ltd., Assistant Secretary-Mr. Lasantha Ratnayake of Kelani Valley Canneries Ltd., and Assistant Treasurer – Mr. Amila Weerasinghe of Nestle Lanka Ltd.

The rest of the committee comprises of – Mr. Sanjeewa De-Silva-Unilever Sri Lanka Ltd., Mr. Jayanga Perera – Ceylon Biscuits Ltd., Mr. Dilanga De Fonseka – C.D. DE Fonseka & Sons Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Hemantha Balasuriya – Coca Cola Beverages Sri Lanka Ltd, Mr. Ruwan Kumara – Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, Mr. Sameera Jayathilaka-Westman Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd., Mr. Roshan Ranawaka – Control Union Inspections Ltd ,Mr. Dylan Gonawela – Virgin Oil International Pvt Ltd ,Mr. Rasika Seneviratne – BASF Lanka Ltd, Mr. Kolitha Amarasinghe – SGS Lanka Pvt Ltd and Mr. Nuwan Rodrigo – Rohan Rodrigo Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd.

SGS Lanka Pvt Ltd was the main sponsor for this event while Nestle Lanka Ltd and Sunquick (C.W. Mackie PLC) were the co-sponsors.

The Hon. Secretary, Mr. Aruna Senanayake, delivered the Vote of Thanks, following which the event ended with cocktails and fellowship.

SLFPA Founded in 1997 as an advocacy group, and currently consists of 130 member companies, which include large and multi-national, as well as small and medium enterprises (SME’S) committed to the development of the country’s processed food and beverage industry.

The Association consists of members from all relevant sub sectors addressing issues such as national policy and regulations, intra-regional cooperation, technology, knowledge, transfers and marketing. The Association further offers leadership to the small but vibrant National Processed Food Industry, which is vital to the island nation’s agro based economy and directly employs over three hundred thousand persons, while supporting over four million back stream producers.