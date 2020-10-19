Sirisena accused of political victimisation

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today appeared before the Presidential Commission probing incidents of Political Victimisation.

Sirisena reported to the Commission to record a statement over a complaint filed by Former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga.

This is the first instance in which Sirisena has appeared before the Commission to record a statement.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a commission to probe political victimisation in January 2020.

The Presidential commission of inquiry has been tasked to look into political victimisation which occurred between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

Maithripala Sirisena was President and Ranil Wickremesinghe Prime Minister between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019. (Colombo Gazette)