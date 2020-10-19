Semasinghe insists he did not violate regulations

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe has refuted allegations circulating on social media that he violated COVID-19 preventive regulations while on official duty in Anuradhapura.

Semaisnghe inspected the newly constructed jogging track close to Kandy lake in Anuradhapura on Saturday (17). Photographs of the inspection tour show the State Minister wearing a face mask in certain places and without a mask in some.

The images caused many social media users to question Semasinghe’s actions, and if it was a violation of the newly gazrtted COVID-19 preventive regulations.

When inquired by Colombo Gazette, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said that he had only removed his mask while exercising and had worn the mask during the inspection of the site.

“it is not practical to wear a mask while jogging, as it is hard to breathe. I had only removed the mask while I was jogging and engaging in other exercises,’ he said.

The State Minister went on to say that it must be verified if masks are mandatory while jogging, adding that if it is, then an alternative exercise must be found.

Semasinghe called on those questioning his actions, if possible to first try and point out any allegations raised against him during his political career.

He added that he is an utmost decent politician found in Sri Lanka and has been a member of Parliament for nearly 10-years without any allegations against him.

The State Minister once again reiterated that he had followed the necessary health guidelines during his inspection tour and had not violated any COVID-19 regulations. (Colombo Gazette)