PM’s intervention sought to establish Covid testing facility at Katunayake FTZ

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Katunayake Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Manufacturers Association has called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to intervene and obtain approval for the establishment of a coronavirus testing centre within the FTZ.

Joint Secretary of the Free Trade Zones & General Services Employees Union Anton Marcus told Colombo Gazette that a request was put forward to the Ministry of Health to test all employees of the FTZ following the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Association had also offered to set up a special coronavirus testing centre within the FTZ to test the nearly 37,000 employees and had also offered to bear the costs. However, the Ministry has refused to grant approval for this request, he explained.

Anton Marcus said that as a result, the Katunayake Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Manufacturers Association handed over a letter to the Prime Minister today (19) requesting for his immediate intervention in this regard.

He further said that over 100 coronavirus patients have been detected from among the employees, with many more in quarantine centres after being identified as close contacts of patients.

Four factories also remain temporarily closed due to the detection of coronavirus patients, Anton Marcus added. (Colombo Gazette)