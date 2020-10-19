Pakistan and Archbishop of Colombo discuss inter-faith harmony

High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak and the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith have held discussions on inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The cordial meeting between Major General (Retd) Khattak and the Archbishop of Colombo was held at the Archbishop House.

During the discussion, the importance of inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence of all ethnicities in Sri Lanka was underscored.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan assured His Eminence, of Pakistan’s full support in strengthening bilateral cooperation through religious delegations and student exchanges between the two friendly countries. (Colombo Gazette)