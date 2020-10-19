Over 35 illegal constructions identified around Bolgoda lake

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Over 35 illegal constructions have been identified around the Bolgoda lake in Moratuwa, the Ministry of Environment said.

During an inspection tour of the illegal constructions, Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera said that the National Environmental Act (NEA) will be amended in order to increase the fine and jail-term imposed for illegal constructions by ten-folds.

Minister Amaraweera said that the necessary measures will be taken in this regard.

Pointing out that the fine imposed under the National Environmental Act was insufficient, the Minister said unfortunately the people of Sri Lanka can only be reformed by imposing a fine or prison- term.

Minister Amaraweera said as a result, the fine and prison-term will be increased by ten-folds, and the amended National Environmental Act will be submitted to the cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

The National Environmental Act was last amended in 2000.

Commenting on the 37 illegal constructions on Bolgoda lake, Minister Amaraweera said that these buildings have not received necessary approval from the Central Environmental Authority.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera added that he will take action against the owners of these illegal constructions. (Colombo Gazette)