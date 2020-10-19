Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in second Super Over

The Kings XI Punjab defeated the Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over after the first Super Over ended in 5 runs for both the teams. That was after the teams were tied at 176 at the end of the regular 20 overs each.

The victory breathes new life into Punjab who have been languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard. And this brings to an end Mumbai’s five-game win streak.

Earlier, a 57-run stand in 21 balls between Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile gave Mumbai a total of 176 after Quinton de Kock saved a tottering innings. Skipper KL Rahul’s innings fired Punjab’s chase which unravelled towards the end.