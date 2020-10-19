Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge

He added: “The most effective measures remain the basic precautions: mask, distance and hand hygiene. We must pay attention to situations where we let our guard down – with relatives and friends. In these situations, the maximum precaution is required.”

A number of nations have strengthened their approach to coronavirus as the so-called “second wave” of infections continues to increase.

France saw a record number of new cases on Saturday at 32,427 and there was close to another 30,000 on Sunday.