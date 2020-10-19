Hotline for students to complain about health care issues at exam centres

Students sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examinations 2020 have been instructed to inform the Ministry of Education of any issues pertaining to health care at examination centres.

The Education Ministry said students can inform the authorities via the hotline 1988.

The GCE Advanced Level Examination 2020 commenced on the 12th of October and will conclude on the 06th of November.

The examination is being conducted under strict health guidelines amidst the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Minuwangoda.

The Government has also made special arrangements for students sitting for the examination from curfew imposed areas. (Colombo Gazette)