Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen arrested

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was arrested in Dehiwala today, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that Bathiudeen was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Bathiudeen has been accused of violating Article 82(1) of Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981 by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport IDPs from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera last week issued orders to the Police to obtain a warrant from court to arrest Bathiudeen.

Bathiudeen had later filed a writ petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

Lawyers of MP Bathiudeen filed the writ petition at the Court of Appeal. (Colombo Gazette)