Fairfirst Insurance – Most Innovative Insurer to pioneer

Contactless Insurance Solutions

The year 2020 has showered multiple global and local accolades on Sri Lanka’s rapidly-growing insurer and digital disruptor, Fairfirst Insurance Limited. The company was recently awarded the ‘Best Online Insurance Company in Sri Lanka’ at the Global Banking & Finance Awards 2020. Fairfirst also achieved the distinction of being the only Sri Lankan company to be listed in the ‘2020 Top Insurance Workplaces in Asia-Pacific’ by Insurance Business Asia. This is yet another global recognition for Fairfirst in Sri Lanka and comes on the heels of the ‘Most Innovative’ award across the Fairfax Group of Companies located around the globe while also being featured as one of the youngest brands in the ‘Top 100 Brands Directory in Sri Lanka 2020’. Its motto to be the best rather than the biggest is proving to be a key differentiator through empathy-based innovations.

Fairfirst’s commitment in ensuring the most innovative insurance solutions for its customers, has recognised them as pioneers of Contactless Insurance as they redefine the customer journey from purchasing an insurance policy, making a claim to renewing the policy.

Fairfirst’s Digital Shop is the first end-to-end online insurance purchasing platform in Sri Lanka, offering a seamless interface that enables customers to browse, customize and buy at their own discretion. The unique feature of this platform is the ‘A La Carte’ policy. Perhaps the first of its kind in the world, unlike traditional motor insurance, Fairfirst’s Digital Shop offers customers the flexibility of designing their own motor policy. Customers can choose from a menu of insurance solutions and decide what they want to go for and how much they want to pay for it – all of this can be done in as fast as 5 minutes and on the go.

Customers can also chat via WhatsApp on 0770-428428 to purchase motor insurance within 5 minutes; log onto www.fairfirst.lk to make a payment, renew a policy, buy a policy for instant coverage or even inquire on the status of a claim. Fairfirst’s customers can talk to the trilingual ChatBot, Machan, for real-time updates on claims available at their fingertips.

The Fairfirst Call Centre is fully functional 24×7 on 0112 428 428 with the guarantee of every call being answered within 3 seconds by a friendly human who will assist in any insurance-related inquiry.

Through virtual and remote technological capabilities, Fairfirst’s Click2Claim facility enables all claim intimations to be handled virtually. In the event of an unfortunate accident, all customers have to do is get on a video call with the Call Centre who will remotely assess the claim on real-time basis to provide an instant assessment and offer. Via instant assessment, customers can collect the cash payment from the nearest Commercial Bank Branch on the same day, thereby eliminating the waiting time at the accident site, long claim forms/applications whilst being given the freedom to repair their damaged vehicle at their most preferred garage.

Fairfirst Insurance Limited is part of the global Fairfax Group. The Group is a leading property and casualty insurer, reinsurer and investment manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfirst is today among the top general insurance companies of Sri Lanka and is recognised as the only Sri Lankan company amongst the 2020 Top insurance global giants in Asia-Pacific. Fairfirst serves individuals, businesses and institutions across this beautiful island through a versatile workforce spread across the comprehensive branch network, affinity partners and brokers in Sri Lanka.