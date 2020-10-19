Explore Sri Lanka with Hilton’s South East Asia Dream Away Offer

Start planning your dream getaways and enjoy up to 30% off Best Available Rate

Hilton has launched its new “South East Asia Dream Away” offer to reward Hilton’s most loyal customers, its Hilton Honors members.

Running from October 13 – 31, 2020, the Dream Away sale offers Hilton Honors members great value with up to 30 percent off on stay and F&B at participating hotels within the Hilton South East Asia of 43 hotels in nine countries across six brands, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Garden Inn.

“As a hospitality company who has been serving guests around the world for more than a hundred years, we are committed to ensuring our guests continue to have access to our hotels by bringing them a step closer to fulfilling their travel dreams” said Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South loyal customers – our Hilton Honors members – and we look forward to welcoming them at our hotels across the region, with greater peace of time and assurance with our Hilton CleanStay program, when they are ready to travel again.

In addition to the benefits that accompany the “Dream Away” offer, Hilton Honors members can earn Double Points for all stays through December 31, 2020, at any hotel with no cap on Points when signing up for the Double Rewards Promotion.

Hilton Dream Away Sale details:

(Details may vary by hotel)