Contact tracing underway after Pettah shop employees test positive

By Vyshnavi Velraj

Contact tracing is underway after four employees of a shop in Pettah tested positive for the Corona virus.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) said that a clerk of a shop down 4th Cross Street in Pettah had initially tested positive for the virus. PCR tests were carried out on 22 employees of the shop who are residing in a house at Nandana Gardens in Bambalapitiya.

PHI Union Secretary Mahendra Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the PCR tests found that another three employees had contracted the virus.

He said that at least one more employee is suspected to have contracted the virus and the result of the PCR test is pending.

Balasuriya said that all the employees have been taken to quarantine centres while the Corona virus patients have been admitted to hospital. He also said that all the shops in close proximity to the shop where the detection was made have been advised to temporarily close.

It is still not clear how the clerk contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)