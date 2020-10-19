Concerns raised over results of some PCR tests

Concerns have been raised over the results of some PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka with some results showing positive but later turning out to be negative.

A number of incidents have been reported where patients test positive for the coronavirus but a PCR test done a day or two later shows the patient is negative.

Chairman of the Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists Ravi Kumudesh told reporters that a patient who tested positive for the virus can test negative only after around 14 days.

He said that there is an issue with the lab tests if a patient who tested positive for the virus today tests negative the next day.

Chief Secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association Dr. Haritha Aluthge said that the labs where PCR tests are done must be standardised.

He said that concerns are raised among the public when a patient tests positive and the very next day that patient tests negative. (Colombo Gazette)