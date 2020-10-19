Complaint filed against Udaya Gammanpila at Bar Association

A complaint has been filed against Minister Udaya Gammanpila at the Bar Association of Sri Lanka regarding his public confession of harbouring a fugitive.

Attorney-at-Law Shehara Herath said that he filed a complaint at the Bar Association of Sri Lanka regarding a public confession by Udaya Gammanpila, who is an Attorney-at-Law, of harbouring a fugitive for 35 days.

“Such statements being a lawyer himself is a disgrace to the legal community and set a false precedent,” Shehara Herath said.

In the complaint, Shehara Herath said that the public confession by Minister Udaya Gammanpila will lead the public to perceive a negative image of Attorneys-at-Law.

He said the statement warrants a criminal investigation and is also a grave violation of the standard of conduct expected from an Attorney-at-Law.

Attorney-at-Law Shehara Herath called on the Bar Association of Sri Lanka to call for an explanation from Gammanpila. (Colombo Gazette)