Cabinet decides to introduce three changes to 20th Amendment

The cabinet has decided to introduce three changes to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The decision was reached during the cabinet meeting today, Minister Wimal Weerawansa said.

Parliament is to be informed tomorrow (Tuesday) the Supreme Court (SC) determination on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana received the determination of the court and will present it to Parliament tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had on 5th October concluded considering the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and communicated its decision to the Speaker of Parliament.

Several petitions were filed before the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Tamil National Alliance were among the groups that filed petitions in court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A five- member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was appointed to consider the petitions.

During the hearings Attorney General Dappula de Livera had informed the Supreme Court that amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)