The bodies of three children from the same family have been recovered from the Kospotha canal in Ranwediyawa, Galewela.

The Police said the children were reported missing since this morning (19).

The diseased children have been identified as two girls aged 15 and 12, and a 07-year-old boy.

The Police added that it is suspected that the children may have drowned while bathing in the canal. (Colombo Gazette)