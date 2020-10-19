AIA Insurance Wealth Planners recognised by IQA

AIA Insurance congratulates 12 Wealth Planners for the distinguished achievement of qualifying for the International Quality Awards (IQA) 2019. Presented by LIMRA talent solutions international, the IQA motivates and rewards agents who contribute to a company’s success through their sales volumes and quality of business.

AIA congratulates and commends P. H Rasika Sandakelum (Colombo Region 4), H. Rangika Laganthi (Colombo Main), K. D Suranga Perera (Negombo Region 1), M. Sarath Jayalal (Maharagama), T. Malathi Herath (Colombo Main), U. A .M Sanjeewani Somarathna (Kandy), D. N Himali Perera (Ragama City), D. Ruklanthi Gunasekara (Homagama), S. Ramanayake (Nugegoda), H. M. B. G Shashika Herath (Kegalle Region2), K. C. N Ferdinando (Nugegoda) and A.H. O. D Jayaweera (Colombo Region 1) for achieving the IQA Award.

Qualifiers are judged on their performance in both production levels and persistency rates. The qualification rules for the International Quality Award are based on production of at least 30 policies written in two consecutive years and a 13-month persistency rate of at least 90 percent on individual life and personal pension (annuity) business issued and paid for during a calendar year. The IQA is recognized as one of the highest awards in the life insurance industry and is a measure of professionalism, competence and leadership. Qualifiers earn both international and domestic recognition and can use this award to demonstrate their professional credentials to prospective and existing customers.

AIA’s CEO Nikhil Advani said in this regard, “I am absolutely delighted that 12 of our Wealth Planners have achieved the global IQA recognition. LIMRA IQA demonstrates the outstanding performance of our Wealth Planners who have consistently provided customers with relevant solutions, above par customer service and have maintained a very high-quality business. It is Wealth Planners like these award winners that makes AIA the Best Life Insurance Company in Sri Lanka.”

Deputy CEO and Chief Agency Officer Upul Wijesinghe added “we were the first and only insurer in Sri Lanka to receive the Growth in the World -International Quality Award in 2018 and have since worked hard to remain worthy of that prestigious recognition. My congratulations to the qualifiers of this latest recognition which reflects the high quality of our Wealth Planners and their commitment to customer focus and superior service.”

Senior Vice President & Managing Director for LIMRA, Ian J Watts congratulated AIA’s qualifiers, “AIA Insurance has repeatedly shown that it values its agents who understand the importance of new customer acquisition and high persistency rates- which is without doubt, imperative for the success of the business. For the continued prosperity of the Sri Lankan insurance industry, and the industry in the rest of the world, we encourage other companies to follow AIA’s leading example.”

The IQA was introduced in 1960 to recognize the outstanding performance of agents who promote quality business on a consistent basis, while providing superior customer service. It is recognized worldwide as a mark of professional excellence in the insurance industry.