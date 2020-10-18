Sri Lanka hails election of Vanushi Walters to New Zealand Parliament

Sri Lanka today hailed the election of Vanushi Walters to the New Zealand Parliament.

She is the first Sri Lankan born Member of New Zealand’s Parliament.

“Heartiest congratulations & best wishes to SL-born New Zealander, @vanushi_walters on being elected as the Upper Harbour MP in northwest Auckland. I also congratulate @jacindaardern on being re-elected as NZ PM & her party’s resounding victory in the #NewZealandElection2020,” Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Hon. Vanushi Walters on becoming the first Sri Lankan born member to be elected to the House of Representatives of New Zealand. Myself and all fellow Sri Lankan’s wish you the very best in your public service career,” Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tweeted.

Labour’s Vanushi Walters won the race to be Upper Harbour MP in northwest Auckland, taking over from retiring National MP Paula Bennett.

She claimed a narrow victory over National candidate Jake Bezzant, a former tech company chief executive and cricketer for Hamilton, receiving 14,142 votes to Bezzant’s 12,727.

The Sri Lankan New Zealander is a lawyer and advocate with national and international experience. She has spent nine years in the community legal sector, six years as an International Board member of Amnesty International, and has worked in private practice, the public sector and the community sector.

She has a track record of working to ensure fair employment conditions for workers, and she’ll continue to support job security and opportunities for workers post COVID-19. Vanushi wants to see greater availability of affordable and healthy homes and access to legal help for anyone who needs it. Vanushi is currently a Senior Manager at the Human Rights Commission and a Trustee at Foundation North, New Zealand’s largest philanthropic funder of community projects in Auckland and Northland. (Colombo Gazette)