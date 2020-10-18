New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern secures landslide win at polls

New Zealanders were also asked to vote in two referendums alongside the general election.

The Electoral Commission’s final tally also gave ACT New Zealand 8% of the vote (10 projected seats), the Greens 7.6% (10), the Maori Party 1% (1) and others 7.7% (0).

No party had managed to win an outright majority in New Zealand since it introduced a voting system known as Mixed Member Proportional representation (MMP) in 1996.