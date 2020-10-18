Government to pay Rs 5,000 to families in Gampaha District

The Government is to pay Rs 5,000 to each family in the Gampaha District who have been affected by the curfew.

The Government said that the Rs 5,000 allowance will be paid to assist the families who have lost lost their sources of income as a result of the curfew.

The curfew was declared on 6th October after several employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda were detected with COVID-19.

The Finance Ministry says a sum of Rs 400 million has been allocated to assist the families in the Gampaha District.

Last week the President’s Office said that following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits the ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance surpassed Rs. 1659 million. (Colombo Gazette)