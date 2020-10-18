Foreigners among latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

Foreigners are among the latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 121 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 121, NOCPCO said that two are sea marshals from the Philippines, a Russian sea marshal and a sea marshal from the Red Sea.

The foreigners tested positive for the coronavirus while being quarantined at local hotels and other quarantine centers.

NOCPCO said that 115 others who tested positive for the coronavirus are close contacts of employees of the Minuwangoda Brandix factory.

The Minuwangoda cluster reached 2016 by this morning (Sunday) of which 1041 are employees of the factory. (Colombo Gazette)