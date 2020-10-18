Catholic Church condemns attempt by woman to tarnish Archbishop’s image

The Catholic Church has condemned an attempt by a woman to tarnish the image of the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

The Police said that a 43-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to create disharmony among Christians and Buddhists.

The suspect was arrested in Battaramulla and is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate tomorrow (Monday).

In a media statement, the Catholic Church said that the woman had published a video on Facebook making allegations against the Archbishop.

The Catholic Church said that the claims made by the woman is discriminatory and misleading.

The Archbishop’s office said that a complaint has been filed with the relevant authorities to take legal action against the woman. (Colombo Gazette)