Ayurveda spa raided in Negombo for violating quarantine law

An ayurveda spa was raided in Negombo for violating the quarantine law, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said the ayurveda spa was operating at Periyamulla in Negombo.

A Police unit raided the location last evening after receiving information.

The Police said the ayurveda spa violated quarantine laws and did not have a valid permit to operate.

The Police said that three women were arrested at the ayurveda spa following the raid.

The Negombo Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)