Associate at Hirdaramani Industries, Kahathaduwa tests positive for COVID-19

An associate at Hirdaramani Industries, Kahathaduwa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hirdaramani Group said that during routine PCR testing at its facilities, an associate at Hirdaramani Industries, Kahathaduwa tested positive for COVID-19 on October 17, 2020.

Since the start of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, their dedicated factory teams have been conducting PCR testing across all facilities.

The associate is currently asymptomatic, in stable condition and following the required Health Ministry procedures for quarantine and treatment.

As a precautionary measure, Hirdaramani Group said it is currently disinfecting the entire plant and have requested all employees working in the facility, and those in the Group who have come into contact with the individual, to self-isolate while we conduct further PCR tests.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities to contact trace, arrange additional tests as required and determine the next steps,” the Hirdaramani Group said.

Hirdaramani said it prioritizes the health and safety of all associates and will provide maximum support to all those affected by the current situation, while ensuring that any impact on other employees and communities is minimized and contained. (Colombo Gazette)