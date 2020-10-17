Two people hacked to death in Omanthai

Two people have been found hacked to death in Omanthai today, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that a 34-year-old male and a 42-year-old male were hacked to death inside a house in Omanthai.

The bodied were recovered this morning while another person found injured inside was admitted to hospital.

A Magisterial inquiry was conducted at the scene of the crime today.

The Police said that a suspect was arrested over the murder.

Initial investigations revealed the murder was committed over a personal dispute. (Colombo Gazette)