Sri Lanka’s new envoys to UN, Japan, China and Geneva hold talks with PM

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador designate to Japan, China and designated representatives to the UN mission in New York and Geneva paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

Permanent Representative-designate of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York Mohan Peiris, Ambassador-designate to China Dr. Palitha Kohona, Permanent Representative-designate of Sri Lanka to Geneva C.A. Chandraprema and Ambassador-designate to Japan Sajiv Gunasekara paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this afternoon at Temple Trees.

The Parliament High Posts Committee recently approved the appointment of eight new diplomats to represent Sri Lanka.

The new envoys include former Minister Milinda Moragoda who was approved as Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to India and former Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha who was appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the United States. (Colombo Gazette)