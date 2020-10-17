Over 100 people linked to Minuwangoda cluster test positive

Over 100 people linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster have tested positive for the virus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 110 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

NOCPCO said that the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 1901 by this morning (Saturday).

Of the 1901, NOCPCO said that 1041 are employees of the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda was the first person in the new cluster to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

The authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)