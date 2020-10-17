Nishantha de Zoysa appointed new CID chief

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nishantha de Zoysa has been appointed as the new Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the CID Nuwan Wedasinghe was transferred, hours after the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith raised concerns over the CID.

The Government later informed Parliament that the transfer of Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Nuwan Wedasinghe was linked to the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Wedasinghe was transferred as the Acting Deputy Inspector General, Western Province (North).

DIG S.P Ranasinghe was appointed as the acting CID DIG.

Wedasinghe was appointed as the DIG in charge of the CID last December. (Colombo Gazette)