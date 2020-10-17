Motorcycles, bicycles set on fire in Kalmunai

By Farook Sihan

A number of motorcycles and bicycles were set on fire in Kalmunai today, the Police said.

An unidentified group had entered the ‘Green Field’ apartment complex and set fire to the motorcycles and bicycles.

The fire had destroyed or damaged three motorcycles and five bicycles.

The motorcycles and bicycles were at the entrance of the apartment complex when they were set on fire this morning.

The motive for the incident is still not known and those involved have not yet been identified.

The Kalmunai Police are investigating the incident. (Colombo Gazette)