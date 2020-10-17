Journalist Frederica Jansz obtains US citizenship after being forced to flee Sri Lanka

Journalist Frederica Jansz has obtained US citizenship after being forced to flee Sri Lanka.

In a Facebook post, Jansz said that she and her family pledged allegiance to the United States this week.

“What a tumultuous journey it has been. It was indeed a bittersweet moment. On the one hand I felt a huge sense of relief and joy, on the other, there was sadness. Pushed out, shunned, and persecuted by my birth country, the country that I loved and never wanted to leave, America reached out, embracing the boys and me. In this country, I found peace and happiness. Above all, my faith in human nature was restored. Thank you America,” she said in her Facebook post.

In July 2012 she accused then Defence Secretary now President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of launching an obscene tirade against her on the telephone.

Frederica Jansz was later forced to leave The Sunday Leader newspaper after refusing to curb her writing style or compromise her credibility.

The Sunday Leader newspaper has since been closed after facing financial constraints. (Colombo Gazette)