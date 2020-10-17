Commission on Easter attacks records statement from Sirisena

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the April 2019 Easter attacks recorded a statement from former President Maithripala Sirisena today for more than three hours.

Sirisena appeared before the commission for a fourth day today.

He was asked to appear before the commission again on October 22.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry has recorded statements from several politicians and others over the Easter attacks.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former intelligence and Police chiefs are among those who have been questioned by the commission.

In August Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said that security agencies had received 97 warnings prior to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Defence Secretary said that despite receiving early warnings of the impending attacks 97 times by the security agencies, those who were responsible had overlooked its graveness and severity and failed to prevent the carnage that left over 290 casualties and approximately 500 injured. (Colombo Gazette)