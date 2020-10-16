Yoshitha Rajapaksa appointed PM’s Chief of Staff

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been appointed as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Chief of Staff.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Rajapaksa’s son Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been appointed to the post.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was the first to wish Yoshitha Rajapaksa on his appointment on social media.

“On 13th October, Chargé d’affaires Hu Wei congratulated Yoshitha Rajapaksa

@YoshithaR for assuming office as new Chief of Staff to Hon. Prime Minister

@PresRajapaksa,” the Chinese Embassy tweeted.

The Embassy said that bilateral friendship and follow-ups of recent high-level visit were discussed at the meeting between Yoshitha Rajapaksa and the Chinese diplomat. (Colombo Gazette)