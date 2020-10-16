Seventy-four new coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

Seventy-four new coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 68 of the 74 people who tested positive for the virus are close contacts of the employees of the Brandix Minuwangoda factory.

NOCPCO said that the remaining six people are arrivals from overseas.

A total of 1,709 coronavirus patients have been detected in connection to the Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster. The NOCPC said 1,041 from among them are employees of the garment factory, while the remaining 750 are close contacts of the patients.

Meanwhile, 12 passengers arrived from Australia on special flight UL 607 this morning. They have been placed in Military -operated quarantine centres.

According to the NOCPC 9,556 persons are undergoing mandatory quarantine at 84 Military –operated quarantine centres across the country.

The Ministry of Health has conducted a total of 365,859 PCR tests so far in Sri Lanka, while 6,543 tests were conducted yesterday alone.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry says the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 5,244 as of this morning. Among the patients, 1,851 are in medical care and 3,380 have recovered. A total of 13 deaths have been reported so far in Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)